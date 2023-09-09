The Sarasota County Sheriff‘s Office reported the following arrests:

  • Matthew Scott Russell, 40, 300 block of Channel Lane, Nokomis. Charges: criminal mischief; threat of death or serious bodily harm to a law enforcement officer, firefighter, judge, official or a family member. Bond: $2,000.
  • Dylan Remington Oakes, 23, 2100 block of Edmondson Road, Nokomis. Charges: domestic battery, contempt of court for violating a domestic violence protection injunction, violation of probation (original charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a weapon without the intent to kill and two counts of battery). Bond: none.
  • Angela Catherine O’Brien, 59, 900 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, contempt of court for failure to appear for docket sounding. Bond: $4,500.
  • Gerald Andre Wojcik Jr., 58, 900 block of S. Gondola Drive, Venice. Charge: leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property. Bond: $120.
  • Wayne J. Gilson, 26, 500 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $1,120.
  • Derek Earl Bain, 28, 1800 block of Ironwood Court, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation (original charge of reckless driving). Bond: none.
  • Richard Francis Cimino Jr., 31, 1500 block of Strada d’Oro, Venice. Charge: fleeing to elude law enforcement with lights and siren active. Bond: $1,500.
  • Jennifer Pahl Higel, 49, 10 block of Washington Avenue, Osprey. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.


   

Compiled by Bob Mudge

