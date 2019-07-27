The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office added Enzo, a male German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois mix, to its K-9 Unit this week. Enzo was born in February 2018 in Hungary, and now works with Deputy Shane Watson, whose canine partner “Eros” retired in February.
K-9 Enzo officially joined the sheriff’s office on March 2. He and Deputy Watson have together completed 600 hours of training in areas of obedience, agility, building and area searches, tracking, criminal apprehension and narcotics detection. Enzo earned his patrol certification from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and narcotic detection certification from the National Police Canine Associate earlier this month. The duo began their first active duty shift together on July 17.
By adding K-9 Enzo, the unit now has a total of six dogs and six handlers.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Shoupe, 35, 300 block of N. Just Road, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $20,000.
Robert Sutherland, 40, no address provided. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth), violation of a municipal open container law. Bond: $1,620.
Adam Huntzinger, 36, 4600 block of Brooksdale Drive, Sarasota. Charge: petit larceny (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Joshua Garrett, 32, 600 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or parole. Bond: none.
Andrew Nutt, 31, 900 block of N. Hampton Road, Nokomis. Charges: seven counts of dealing in stolen property, seven counts of providing false owner information for pawned items. Bond: $63,000.
Gary Webster, 50, 100 block of Colonia Lane, Venice. Charges: battery, Widman Act probation violation. Bond: none.
Ashley Devine, 25, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $1,500.
Dakota Reel, 19, 1700 block of 6th St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault, firing a weapon from a vehicle, firing a weapon into a vehicle, building or aircraft, and possession of a weapon or ammo by a Florida convicted delinquent adult. Bond: none.
Arthur Davis, 69, 300 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charge: possession of crack cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Patrick Anderson, 27, 100 block of N. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for probation or parole violation. Bond: none.
Lee Donneley, 39, 700 block of Barcelona St., Venice. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (buprenorphine), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,120.
Michael Moore, 41, 1000 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (meth, oxycodone), drug equipment possession. Bond: $6,500.
Gregory Willingham, 58, 4800 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
Skye Grissinger, 26, 100 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (morphine, hydromorphone). Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jessica Templeton, 35, 600 block of King St., Nokomis. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Greg Giles, News Editor
