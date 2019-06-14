The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is bidding farewell to Leo, a Mounted Patrol horse who is retiring after three years of service.
A 15-year-old Hanoverian bay gelding, Leo was donated to the agency in 2016. As a member of our Mounted Patrol Unit, he became a natural fit due to his calm demeanor and easy-going disposition.
During Leo’s three years, he participated in emergency response training in Orlando and worked several major events throughout Sarasota County, including pub crawls during spring break on Siesta Key, Memorial and Labor Days as well as holiday patrols at local malls during the Christmas season.
Leo is retiring due to the onset of Shivers, a neuromuscular disorder, which makes him unable to continue working in law enforcement. He will live with other retired police horses at Mill Creek Farm, an equine sanctuary in Alachua, Florida.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Adam Hubbard, 56, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Edward Cullom, 43, 100 block of Airport Ave., Venice. Charge: Pinellas County warrant for scheming to defraud. Bond: $10,000.
James Arnold, 53, 100 block of E. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: simple assault (threat to do violence). Bond: $120.
Eric Davenport, 41, 800 block of Nectar Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Pfalzgraf, 44, 400 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $26,500.
Michael Cameron, 54, 300 block of Eigert Road, Venice. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, criminal mischief, and petit theft. Bond: none.
Sean Lee, 33, 1900 block of Maplewood Road, Venice. Charge: in-custody arrest, hold for Aroostook, Maine warrant. Bond: none.
Natalya Baygulova, 41, 1000 block of S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Rivera, 46, 100 block of Sierra Lane, Nokomis. Charge: marijuana possession. Bond: none.
Steven Etcheverry, 66, 300 block of Wexford Terrace, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Travis Vance, 35, 1500 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: Protective custody, hold for U.S. Marshal in Tampa. Bond: none.
Mark Thibault, 57, 14000 block of Bellagio Way, Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Shannon Howey, 51, 2200 block of Blackwood Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Glinda Ortiz, 60, 300 block of Seagrape Road, Venice. Charges: driving on a permanently revoked license, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $8,000.
Criminal registration:
Robert Phillips, 37, 500 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis.
— Compiled by Greg Giles
