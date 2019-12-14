The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brandon Hill, 42, 10 block of E. Ida St., Tampa. Charge: grand larceny less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
Steven Martinez, 23, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charges: cocaine possession with intent to sell near a school, probation violation. Bond: $20,000.
Sammy Robinson, 28, 200 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession with intent to sell near a school. Bond: $20,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
James Dethloff, 29, 1000 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner, petty theft, second degree. Bond; $1,000.
Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.
Daniel Naylor, 31, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dylan Rogers, 27, 1400 block of Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
Criminal registration:
Raymond Guilfoyle, 57, 100 block of New York Drive, Englewood.
