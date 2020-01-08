Sex offender registration:

• Robert Maley, 66, 661 block of Linden Drive, Englewood.

• Justin Sams, 23, 281 N. U.S. 41, Venice.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• David Hicks, 37, 4200 block of Conrad Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Dylan Bobko, 26, 200 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine, alprazalam), drug equipment possession, violation of county park hours. Bond: $3,620.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Karlee Kutscher, 27, 300 block of Browns Road, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl). Bond: none.

• Lea Niglio, 26, 800 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

• Andrew Abarca, 29, 200 block of West Temple Road, Venice. Charges: hit-and-run, DUI with property damage, probation violation. Bond: none.

• Laurie Pastoreck, 61, 300 block of Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Stephen Flint, 62, 10000 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charge: in-custody arrest for grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Frederick Adams, 69, 1300 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Nathan Bocker, 37, 1000 block of S. Sunrise Road, Venice. Charges: trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.

• Steven Deming, 29, 200 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Alfred Loucks, 52, 1400 block of E. Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Bailey Clipner, 19, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• James Daniel Parker, 47, 900 block of W. Shannon Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.

• Jessica Koch, 36, Airport and Englewood roads, Englewood. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $120.

• Justin Samoleski-Steppie, 25, 3200 block of Papaya Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, four counts of DUI with property damage. Bond: $2,120.

• Gary Selva, 67, 300 block of Shore Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Erin Speroni, 38, 1300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Karen Franklin, 34, 600 block of Ravenna Street, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening

