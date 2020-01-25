The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Adam Neider, 30, 100 block of Aquila Street, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender), possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of opium or derivative with intent to sell, possession of MDMA, drug equipment possession. Bond: $18,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jacob Crowder, 36, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: drug equipment possession, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $1,000.
• Karen Howlings, 52, 1300 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Charles Wetzel, 58, 100 block of East Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: In-custody arrest for petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.
• Jonathon Whitford, 39, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: three counts of contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
• Cody Pierce, 30, Bay Acres Avenue, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
• Kenneth Reilly, 36, 1100 block of Dearborn Road, Venice. Charge: Manatee County warrant for fleeing to elude an officer. Bond: $7,500.
• Martin Vasquez, 43, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Gerald Brancik, 55, 100 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: fraud (requested refund using false receipt). Bond: $120.
• Thomas Francis, 42, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure too appear). Bond: $2,000.
• Helena Fultz, 49, 200 block of Myrtle Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: petit larceny, drug equipment possession, driving while license suspended, smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $3,620.
• Ashley Lavinder, 34, 100 block of Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
• Shanna Wilson, 33, 200 block of Palmetto Street, Nokomis. Charges: Manatee County warrants for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawn broker. Bond: $9,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jeffrey Lee, 42, 200 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, fraud involving $50,000 or more. Bond: $21,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• John Robbins, 40, 9200 block of Carnation Avenue, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registration:
• Daniel Slack, 55, 4700 block of Forbes Terrace, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.