The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kelly McDonald, 27, 1400 block of Gleneagles Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• John Strong, 45, 600 block of Sugarwood Terrace, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zachary Johnson, 26, 3000 block of Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny, petty robbery, third or subsequent conviction. Bond: $7,500.
• Brian Neu, 41, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $15,000.
• Trevor Floyd, 43, 600 block of Eaglenook Way, Osprey. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jessica Jablonski, 40, 300 block of S. Elgreco Road, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court, failure to comply with a work program order. Bond: none.
• Eric Church, 30, 5300 block of Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charges: possession of meth, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
