The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kailin Brown, 27, 3900 block of Sumter Boulevard, North Port. Charges: four counts of giving false information to pawn broker, less than $300, four counts of dealing in stolen property. Bond: $12,000.
William Guziejka, 72, 600 block of Ironwood Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robert Alteria, 22, 200 block of S. New York Av., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Matthew Gilliard, 46, 500 block of Cross Creek Lane, Wauchula. Charge: trafficking amphetamines, driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual offender). Bond: none.
Adam Neider, 30, 2600 block of Springhill Road, Tallahassee. Charge: armed trafficking of methamphetamine. Bond: none.
Martin Maroszek, 61, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Brian Neu, 41, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gina Underwood, 44, 700 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Michael MacKenzie, 62, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
Katherine McCoy, 33, 200 block of East Cowles Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Christian Penkert, 50, 200 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.
Cory Paine, 25, 200 block of Alsace Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, hit and run, driving while license suspended, third DUI within 10 years, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $3,120.
Kristin Sensley, 48, 600 block of Francis Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Gregory Solie, 59, 400 block of Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protection order). Bond: none.
Steven Tomossone, 48, 100 block of Ruby Street, Nokomis. Charge: Manatee County warrant for grand theft. In-custody arrest. Bond: $1,500.
Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamigo Road, Venice. Charges: petit theft (third of subsequent offense), resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Nicholas Bennett, 23, Hatchet Creek Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Corey Hughes, 36, 1200 block of Groveland Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
Micah Cleary, 21, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Michael Hagood, 44, Hatchett Creek Road, Venice. Charge: two Pasco County warrants for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,316.
Lisa Krim, 50, 1300 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Linda Lopez-Eckert, 58, 1800 block of Botello Drive, Venice. Charge: two counts of contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $4,000.
Brandon Knoll, 31, 100 block of Happy Haven Drive, Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Matthew Brown, 35, 100 block of Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense). Bond: $250.
Matthew Minton, 27, 1300 block of Strata d’Oro, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest for lewd or lascivious behavior with a child age 12-16. Bond: none.
Jason Tanner, 28, 1000 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Rachael Giammona, 33, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Amanda Elrod, 37, 100 block of Capri Isles Bouleveard, Venice. Charge: possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Cole Appleby, 29, 9100 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Anthony Pelligrini, 61, 200 block of West Miami Avenue, Venice. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of meth, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Joshua Corbin, 23, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Criminal registration:
Carolyn Jones, 61, 400 block of Scott Street, Nokomis.
