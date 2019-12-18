The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Edward McMahon, 46, 1000 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,620

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Jerry Andrews, 48, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charges: sexual assault of a victim under 12, distributing obscene material to a minor. Bond: none.

• Ricky Britt, 32, 700 block of Florence Street, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.

• Richard Waem, 18, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty theft, first offense. Bond: $2,000.

• Michael Padley, 31, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended, failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $980.

• Paul Allen Jr., 32, unspecified address on Indian Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to register as a sexual offender, battery, failure to register as a sexual offender every 30 days. Bond: $15,000.

• Andrea Vigoralli, 29, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Ryan Lindemuth, 37, 600 block of Guild Drive, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest regarding a Monroe County warrant for probation violation involving the interference of custody of a minor. Bond: $100,000.

• Maxwell Walsh, 20, 300 block of Monet Drive, Nokomis. Charges: synthetic narcotic possession with intent to sell manufacture or deliver, marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and drug equipment possession. Bond: $4,000.

• Ashley Lavinder, 34, 200 block of S. Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: burglary, petit theft. Bond: $2,000.

• Harvey Marth, 31, 600 block of E. Frances Street, Nokomis. Charges: burglary, petit theft. Bond: $2,000.

• Austin Nicosia, 20, 400 block of Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Amenda Robinson, 39, 1400 block of E. Palm Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening

