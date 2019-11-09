The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Jessup, 56, 400 block of Picasso Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation or parole. Bond: none.
• Elmer Keeton, 55, 1300 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: dealing or trafficking stolen property, fraud (providing false owner information on a pawned item). Bond: $10,000.
• Chadwick Martin, 20, 600 block of Carmel Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $7,500.
• Kevin Propper, 31, 100 block of Colonia Lane, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.
• James Pusateri, 54, 300 block of East Dearborne Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $20,000.
• Gregory Schwartz, 45, address unknown, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (nonpayment of child support). Bond: $2,070.
• William Trimmer, 41, 1100 Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $17,000.
• Cody Pierce, 29, 100 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.
• Stephanie Stanley, 30, 500 block of Street McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), probation violation. Bond: none.
• Randy Crosby, 34, 200 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, marijuana possession (trafficking amount), driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $9,240.
• Michael Falco, 25, 200 block of Colonia Lane East, Nokomis. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Manuel Archilla, 46, 1900 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test, driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Delre, 29, 1200 block of South Lake Chalet Court, Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Vallerie Rodgers, 28, 1600 block of West Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, providing false information to law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Patrick Moraz, 75, 400 block of Sorrento Inlet, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, resisting a officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.