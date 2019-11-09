The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Jessup, 56, 400 block of Picasso Drive, Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for violation of probation or parole. Bond: none.

• Elmer Keeton, 55, 1300 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: dealing or trafficking stolen property, fraud (providing false owner information on a pawned item). Bond: $10,000.

• Chadwick Martin, 20, 600 block of Carmel Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $7,500.

• Kevin Propper, 31, 100 block of Colonia Lane, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.

• James Pusateri, 54, 300 block of East Dearborne Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $20,000.

• Gregory Schwartz, 45, address unknown, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (nonpayment of child support). Bond: $2,070.

• William Trimmer, 41, 1100 Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $17,000.

• Cody Pierce, 29, 100 block of Glenwood Avenue, Osprey. Charge: trespass. Bond: $500.

• Stephanie Stanley, 30, 500 block of Street McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), probation violation. Bond: none.

• Randy Crosby, 34, 200 block of Patterson Avenue, Osprey. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, marijuana possession (trafficking amount), driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $9,240.

• Michael Falco, 25, 200 block of Colonia Lane East, Nokomis. Charges: possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Manuel Archilla, 46, 1900 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test, driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Michael Delre, 29, 1200 block of South Lake Chalet Court, Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Vallerie Rodgers, 28, 1600 block of West Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a new legend drug without a prescription, providing false information to law enforcement, resisting an officer without violence, four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Patrick Moraz, 75, 400 block of Sorrento Inlet, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, resisting a officer without violence. Bond: $620.

Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments