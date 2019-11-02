The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lacey Shaver, 31, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (heroin) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Christopher Shoupe, 35, 300 block of Pinebrook Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond; $1,500.
Brenda Johnson, 61, 200 block of North Fiji Circle, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI. Bond: $1,620.
Lisa Leach, 28, Pinebrook Lane, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.
Skye Grissinger, 26, 1000 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, habitual offender, drug equipment, possession and/or use, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
Gerald Near, 68, 1700 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Kristy Brannon, 37, 100 block of Verona St., Nokomis. Charges: seven counts of contempt of court for violating a protection order for stalking. Bond: none.
Joaquin Folch, 66, 500 block of Artists Ave., Englewood: Charges: Manatee County warrants for falsifying property ownership through a simulated legal process. Bond: $20,000.
Stacy Kaleugher, 41, 100 block of Padova Way, Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.
Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.