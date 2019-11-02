The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Lacey Shaver, 31, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (heroin) without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Shoupe, 35, 300 block of Pinebrook Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond; $1,500.

Brenda Johnson, 61, 200 block of North Fiji Circle, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI. Bond: $1,620.

Lisa Leach, 28, Pinebrook Lane, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure. Bond: $1,500.

Skye Grissinger, 26, 1000 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, habitual offender, drug equipment, possession and/or use, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.

Gerald Near, 68, 1700 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Kristy Brannon, 37, 100 block of Verona St., Nokomis. Charges: seven counts of contempt of court for violating a protection order for stalking. Bond: none.

Joaquin Folch, 66, 500 block of Artists Ave., Englewood: Charges: Manatee County warrants for falsifying property ownership through a simulated legal process. Bond: $20,000.

Stacy Kaleugher, 41, 100 block of Padova Way, Nokomis. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.

Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening

