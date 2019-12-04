The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kenneth Avedisian, 27, 8400 block of Manasota Key Road, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
• Christopher Brady, 35, 300 block of Verdian Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.
• Matthew Brady, 35, 700 block of Sesame St., Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.
• Lee Donnelly, 40, 700 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $120.
• Nathaniel Dubik, 25, 3300 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Jennie Brandt, 45, 900 block of Posadas Avenue, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Zachary Craig, 36, 21000 block of Sandal Foot Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with property damage. Bond: $500.
• David Dipiazza, 44, 1400 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
• Rickey Shutte, 60, 400 block of W. Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Tylor Wallen, 31, 1400 block of Pine Street, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $30,000.
• Cotie Wilkie, 34, 100 block of Tampa Avenue, Venice. Charge: fraud, failure to return hired vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Brian Sink, 38, 600 block of Neposite Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Michael Dufresne, 56, 200 block of Englewood Heights Road, Englewood. Charge; DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.
• Elizabeth Durand, 47, 1700 block of Fountain View Circle, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Marlene Hogeland, 73, 2300 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
• Kerri Long, 35, 3000 block of Odessa Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $620.
• Steven Larson, 43, 3600 block of S. Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Christopher Shoupe, 35, 300 block of Pinebrook Road, Venice. Charges: In-custody arrest, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $3,000.
• Seth Vansciver, 37, 14000 block of Maple Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.
• Johnee Culler, 24, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Amie Jerger, 37, 900 block of Pineapple Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• John Spencer, 49, 3200 block of E. Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest, probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Steven Larson, 42, 3700 block of Cadbury Court, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Andrew Bailey, 28, 200 block of E. Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $3,000.
