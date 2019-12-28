The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Karlee Kutscher, 27, 300 block of Browns Road, Nokomis. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl). Bond: none.

• Lea Niglio, 26, 800 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.

• Andrew Abarca, 29, 200 block of West Temple Road, Venice. Charges: hit-and-run, DUI with property damage, probation violation. Bond: none.

• Laurie Pastoreck, 61, 300 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Stephen Flint, 62, 10000 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charge: in-custody arrest for grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Frederick Adams, 69, 1300 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Karen Franklin, 34, 600 block of Ravenna St., Venice. Charges: cocaine possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

