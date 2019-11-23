The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Nicolas Barienbrock, 38, 300 block of Warfield Ave., Venice. Charges: trafficking methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• Johnee Culler, 24, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: trafficking opium, trafficking methamphetamine. Bond: none.
• Alan Felt, 30, 500 block of Parkdale Mews Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Corey Hughes, 36, 1200 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: Manatee County warrant. Bond: none.
• Jacquelin Francis, 53, 300 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: criminal mischief (property damage). Bond: $1,500.
• Jason Hackett, 26, 5800 block of Helicon Place, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Edward Kitt, 30, 400 block of S. River Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: probation or parole violation. Bond: none.
• John Matin, 62, 4100 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: two Manatee County warrants for petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
• Charlotte Yahnke, 61, 100 block of Sandhurst Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Cailey Dills, 20, 1700 block of Sandy Court, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• Brittany Dietzen, 30, 1900 block of San Silvestro Drive, Venice. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards, battery, criminal michief (property damage). Bond: $2,500.
• Marlene Hodgeland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Robert Schippman, 54, 100 block of S. Verona St., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandon Carr, 36, 900 block of Orinoco Court, Venice. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $5,000.
• Dustin Nagy, 35, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charges: trafficking stolen property, fraud (giving false owner information to obtain a refund). Bond: $7,620.
• Elmer Keeton, 55, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: grand larceny. Bond: $1,500.
• Jamie Proffitt, 39, 2400 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense), failure to register a motor vehicle, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,120.
• Jenna Spitler, 29, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed, unlicensed electric weapon or device, petit theft. Bond: $620.
Criminal registration:
• Grace Zelazney, 32, 700 block of Kimbal Road, Venice.
