The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Justin Koch, 41, 300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Chelsea Lynn, 25, 100 block of Emerald Avenue, Venice. Charge: possession of meth, probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Addison Turkovics, 24, 400 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Ronald Robak, 49, 2000 block of Arkansas Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Ann Shaefer, 46, 800 block of Seneca Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Jason Brunt, 38, 1600 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Timothy Defreitas, 64, 1100 block of Capels Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Ricky Britt, 32, 700 block of Florence Street, Nokomis. Charge: Widman Act probation violation. Bond: none.
• Stephen Flint, 62, 10000 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $5,000.
• Troy Wheeler, 30, 700 block of Dolphin Road, Englewood. Charge: In-custody arrest for hit and run. Bond: $120.
• Clint Wilson, 38, 800 block of Lucille Street, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of providing false ownership information at a pawn shop, two counts of dealing in stolen property. Bond: $18,000.
• Raymond Kilanowski, 53, 200 block of Rigel Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court, failure to report to driving school. Bond: none.
• Lindsey Mansker, 26, 100 block of Jubilee Hill Drive, Wildwood, Missouri. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.
• Chase Cocroft, 31, 400 block of Blackburn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $10,000.
• Rudy Butler, 33, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Antonio Morris, 40, 20000 block of Mountain Whistler Avenue, Venice.
• Glinda Ortiz, 60, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice.
