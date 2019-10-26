VNcops102619

BRUCE SUTTLES

Sex offender registration:

Bruce Suttles, 66, 540 La Gorce St., Venice. He was charged in August with failing to register in Florida as a sex offender. He had been staying at the Salvation Army in Sarasota. He was convicted in 2000 in Lee Couty, South Carolina, on a charge of peeping, voyeurism or aggravated voyeurism.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Emiliano Morales, 66, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Richard Waldron, 40, 3000 block of Eastland Blvd., Clearwater. Charges: In-custody arrest, fugitive of Washington County, Va., possession of new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.

• Kimberly Acosta, 22, 400 block of Baynard Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Rick Boisclaire, 37, 800 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Karlee Kutcher, 27, 300 block of Browns Road, Nokomis. Charges: grand larceny under $5,000, possession of methamphetamine, drug equipment possession, two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Waltrudes Tavaresfilho, 53, 100 block of Canyon Woods Ave., Venice. Charge: criminal mischief (property damage). Bond: $1,500.

• Austin Mays, 20, 900 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Bruce Bissett, 62, 300 block of Renior Drive, Venice. Charges: five counts of violating a domestic violence protection order. Bond: none.

• Matthew Brown, 35, 100 block of Palm Ave., Nokomis. Charge: In-custody warrant by Lee County for probation violation. Bond: none.

• William Raimbeau, 57, 200 block of N. The Esplanade, Venice. Charge: violating domestic violence protection order. Bond: none.

• Tina Kincaid, 42, 600 block of Tangerine St., Nokomis. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, probation violation. Bond: none.

• Daniel Ponomarenko, 29, 1100 block of Duquesne Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Deanna Cotto, 40, 1000 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.

Criminal registration:

Teshona Martek, 26, 100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice.

Compiled by Greg Giles, News Editor

