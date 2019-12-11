The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Craig Hancy, 18, 2000 block of Snapdragon Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Chevy Ingram, 33, 1700 block of Palm Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
• Cynthia Lammon, 61, 200 block of W. Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• William Spears, 38, 700 block of Francis Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to pay child support). Bond: $522.
• Pedro Sulbaran-Azuaje, 37, 10 block of Bay Acres Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Charles Wetzel, 58, 100 block of N. Oak Street, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $3,000.
• Brenda Greenlaw, 60, 900 block of Haiti Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Brian Morton, 34, 500 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery, second or subsequent offense, probation violation. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Ian Biard, 27, 100 block of Broadway, Englewood.
• Patricia Guenther, 67, 500 block of Padova Way, Nokomis.
