The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Philip Labonte, 68, 4300 block of Casey Key, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Christopher Allen, 35, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: conditional release violation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Barbara Reid, 63, 300 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

• Brian Jenkins, 51, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: consumption from open container on prohibited right of way. Bond: $100.

• Samantha Tomasi, 19, 7000 block of Bargello Street, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

• Jeffrey Shine, 52, no address provided. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.

• Larry Wright, 73, 1600 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery on an officer, EMT or firefighter. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Mark Penly, 62, 500 block of Bayside Way, Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

• Bruce Crooker, 29, 400 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Lee County warrant for felony grand theft. Bond: none.

Criminal registration:

• Brandon Crow, 25, 2100 block of Mesic Way, Venice.

Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening

