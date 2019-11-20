The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Philip Labonte, 68, 4300 block of Casey Key, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Christopher Allen, 35, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: conditional release violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Barbara Reid, 63, 300 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Brian Jenkins, 51, 300 block of Southland Road, Venice. Charge: consumption from open container on prohibited right of way. Bond: $100.
• Samantha Tomasi, 19, 7000 block of Bargello Street, Englewood. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Jeffrey Shine, 52, no address provided. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
• Larry Wright, 73, 1600 block of East Pine Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery on an officer, EMT or firefighter. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mark Penly, 62, 500 block of Bayside Way, Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
• Bruce Crooker, 29, 400 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: Lee County warrant for felony grand theft. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Brandon Crow, 25, 2100 block of Mesic Way, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.