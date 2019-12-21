The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Darrell Richardson, 63, 300 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: Brevard County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond $2,000.

• William Trimmer, 41, 1200 Barbara Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $20,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Phillip Durity, 57, 200 block of Concannon Court, Cary, N.C. Charges: stalking (sexually cyberharassing), violation of an injunction involving a domestic violence protection order. Bond: $10,000.

Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening.

