The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Glynn Lewis, 33, 600 block of Turner Street, Nokomis. Charges: cocaine possession with intent to sell, driving on a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $9,000.
• Albert Wright, 75, 1100 block of Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Dominick Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: criminal mischief for damaging property, obstructing justice. Bond: $2,000.
• Shaun Sparks, 30, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Schools Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Richard Kyle Waem, 18, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing on school grounds. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Rozzalynd Arkenau, 42, 2500 block of Logan Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
• Frank Broz, 44, 600 block of Dolphin Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $3,000.
• Sean King, 32, 1800 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (violation of protective order involving stalking). Bond: none.
• Teshona Martek, 26, 100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $4,500.
• Marissa Finehout, 37, 3600 block of Secor Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Brian Jester, 54, 1600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Erin Osiesa, 36, 1100 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanax, methamphetamine), drug equipment possession, two counts of petit theft. Bond: $4,500.
• Leonard Jaress, 57, 3200 block of Elliott Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kyle Beiner, 46, 200 block of N. Matisse Circle, Nokomis. Charge: possession of burglary tools with intent to use. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registration:
• Kaitlin Jones, 28, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis.
• Zackary Lawton, 29, 3900 block of Haileah Road, Venice.
