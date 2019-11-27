Sexual predator:
• Richard Bradley, 64, 42 E. Wentworth St., Englewood.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Trinity Irwin, 30, 3600 block of Lapeer Ave., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Kristie Tedford, 61, 1800 block of Dickenson Avenue, Olympia, WA. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Maxim Syrisco, 19, 200 block of Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a weapon. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Michele Miller, 42, 500 block of Alta Vista Road, Englewood. Charge: In-custody arrest. Charlotte County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
• Robert Valerio, 67, 900 block of West Windemere Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $25,000.
• Neill Welsh, 59, 100 block of Fourth Street, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Austin Nicosia, 20, 400 block of Park Blvd., Venice Charge: DUI, possession of liquor by a person under 21. Bond: $240.
• Fabio Ormaechea, 22, 1700 block of Valencia Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear as directed). Bond: none.
• Todd Nottingham, 33, 1800 block of Bridge Street, Englewood. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.
• Christina West, 39, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
