The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gabriel Wagoner, 38, 2600 block of Mohegan Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Callinan, 23, 12700 Sagewood Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Sarah Merriman, 43, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (nonpayment of child support). Bond: $1,070.
• Kevin Proper, 31, 1300 block of Nantucket Lane, Venice. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $2,000.
• Sean Clark, 24, 600 block of Cypress Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam). Bond: $1,500.
• Laura Curtiss, 47, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Jason McClaskey, 39, 600 block of Harvey Street, Englewood. Charges: trespassing, two counts of probation violation. Bond: $5,000.
• Dominick Oelenschlarger, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Norris Adkins, 63, 80 block of Azalea Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $20,000.
• Marlene Hogeland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Jaclyn Kasunic, 41, 1700 block of Claw Circle, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
• Jenna Spitler, 29, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warrant for probation violation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Brian Silverio, 47, 800 block of S. Venice Boulevard, Venice. Charges: marijuana possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,500.
Criminal registration:
• Nakai Bozeman, 44, 100 block of Van Dyke Drive, Nokomis.
