The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Barbara Schuck, 59, 400 block of Palmetto Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Christine Greene, 34, 400 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
April Emerson, 29, 200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Michael Nearing, 25, 100 block of Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $25,000.
Larissa Fisher, 28, 6200 block of 142nd Ave., Clearwater. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense). Bond: $500.
Douglas Rankin, 52, 1200 block of Graham Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense). Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Anthony Calhoun, 20, 700 block of Padua Court, Nokomis. Charges: fleeing to elude police, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation. Bond: none.
Deanna Cotto, 40, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: petty theft, second-degree, third offense. Bone: $1,500.
Alice Schlenther, 41, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Joseph Zing, 33, 200 block of Pelican Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Katherine McCoy, 33, 200 block of Cowles St., Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Lena Neuman, 56, 500 block of Pine Road, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Chad Austin, 19, Laurel Road, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
Christine Leblanc, 36, 9100 block of Bensonhurst Lane, Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Shauna Ganimain, 39, 600 block of S. Tangerie St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (xanax), possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Bradley Gardner, 44, 100 block of Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charge: failure to obtain a conservation permit. Bond: $500.
Scott Glasz, 53, 2400 block of Terrace Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: none.
Joseph Guarascio, 31, 400 block of E. Baffin Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud (uttering a false bank note). Bond: $1,500.
Dax Moore, 36, 2300 block of Frederick Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a weapon in violation of a domestic protection order. Bond: none.
Gerald Near, 68, 1700 block of S. Tamaimi Trail, Venice. Charges: sex offender violation (failure to report name or address change and failure to register). Bond: none.
Michael Nearing, 25, 100 block of Emerald Ave., Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: non.
Jeremiah Waters, 45, 500 block of Altair Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.
