The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Amber Kemfer, 32, 1500 block of Oak Park Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: nonpayment of child support. Bond: $410.

• Troy Thompson, 57, 100 block of Cala Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• John Pickett, 28, 100 block of Englewood Gardens Court, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Cristina Moran, 39, 100 block of S. Pine Ave., Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Angela Houseworth, 42, 5800 block of Venisota Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Kyle Owens, 29, 100 block of Myakka Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.

• Chad Silva, 39, 26000 block of Weiskopf Drive, Englewood. Charge. DUI. Bond: $120.

• Martin Vasquez, 43, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,500.

• Andrew Avirett, 48, 200 block of E. Venice Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for grand theft. Bond: none.

• Harvey Marth, 31, 2900 block of N. Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: property damage. Bond: $120.

• Trequan Outing, 19, 600 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charge: three counts of firing into a building or vehicle, firing a weapon from a vehicle. Bond: $30,000.

• David Vice, 42, 1500 block of Dansforth Lane, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jordan Brown, 27, 100 block of Fourth St., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.• Jacob Crowder, 36, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: drug equipment possession, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $1,000.

• Karen Howlings, 52, 1300 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Criminal registration:

• Daniel Slack, 55, 4700 block of Forbes Terrace, Venice.

