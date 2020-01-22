The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Amber Kemfer, 32, 1500 block of Oak Park Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: nonpayment of child support. Bond: $410.
• Troy Thompson, 57, 100 block of Cala Street, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• John Pickett, 28, 100 block of Englewood Gardens Court, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cristina Moran, 39, 100 block of S. Pine Ave., Osprey. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Angela Houseworth, 42, 5800 block of Venisota Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Kyle Owens, 29, 100 block of Myakka Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Chad Silva, 39, 26000 block of Weiskopf Drive, Englewood. Charge. DUI. Bond: $120.
• Martin Vasquez, 43, 100 block of Avenida de Bahia, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Andrew Avirett, 48, 200 block of E. Venice Road, Venice. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for grand theft. Bond: none.
• Harvey Marth, 31, 2900 block of N. Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: property damage. Bond: $120.
• Trequan Outing, 19, 600 block of Church Street, Nokomis. Charge: three counts of firing into a building or vehicle, firing a weapon from a vehicle. Bond: $30,000.
• David Vice, 42, 1500 block of Dansforth Lane, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jordan Brown, 27, 100 block of Fourth St., Nokomis. Charges: three counts of probation violation. Bond: none.• Jacob Crowder, 36, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: drug equipment possession, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $1,000.
• Karen Howlings, 52, 1300 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Criminal registration:
• Daniel Slack, 55, 4700 block of Forbes Terrace, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.