The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Kameron Gibson, 57, 300 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Anthony Schmidt, 53, 500 block of S. Alta Vista Ave., Englewood. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Shanna Wilson, 23, 200 block of Palmetto St., Nokomis. Charges: dealing in stolen property, providing false owner information on pawned items. Bond: $9,000.

• Cynthia Chadwell, 66, 200 block of Washington Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

• Justin Lentini, 23, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $5,000.

• Steven Alafita, 47, 600 block of W. King St., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $100.

• Tony Ritchie, 24, 500 block of Ramada Road, Venice. Charge: rock cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.

• Richard Rivers, 43, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Matthew Brown, 35, 100 block of Palm Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.

• Zachary Johnson, 26, 3100 block of Chestnut Drive, Venice. Charges: three counts of contempt of court (failure to appear), providing false ID to law enforcement, resisting arrest without violence. Bond: none.

• Eric Church, 30, 5300 block of Dream Lane, Nokomis. Charges: larceny, resisting arrest with violence. Bond: $3,000.

Criminal registration:

• Shyann Turgeon, 100 block of Van Dyke Drive, Nokomis.

Compiled by Greg Giles, News Editor

