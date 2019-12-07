The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• David Moore, 32, 300 block of N. Portia Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Jonathan Dillard, 45, 4800 block of Jacaranda Heights Drive, Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication in a public place, petit theft, criminal mischief (property damage). Bond: $360.

• Ellaina Klinger, 38, 100 block of Church Avenue, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Katherine Meachem, 46, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Dawn Hinton, 51, no address provided. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Mark Hornick, 50, 600 block of Dona Way, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: grand larceny, possession of meth, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

• Karlee Kutscher, 27, 300 block of Browns Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

• Steven Larson, 43, 3600 block of S. Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charges: In-custody arrest for fraud for use or possession of another person’s ID without consent. Bond: $4,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Rudy Butler, 33, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Francisco Vanavides-Noriega, 52, 300 block of Citrus Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.

• Ryan Belden, 31, 1200 block of Gulf Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without a tag, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,740.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Joshua Willard, 29, 900 Mangrove Road, Venice. Charge: Manatee County violation or probation or parole. Bond: none.

• Andrew Bailey, 28, 2000 block of E. Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

Criminal registration:

• Helena Fultz, 49, 200 block of Myrtle Avenue, Nokomis.

• Bradley Gardner, 44, 100 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis.

• Daniel Kersey, 32, 4500 block of Alligator Avenue, Venice.

• Paula Miller, 59, 2200 block of Woodmere Street, Venice.

• Joshua Robinson, 29, 1000 block of Tuscany Boulevard, Venice.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments