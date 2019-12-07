The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Moore, 32, 300 block of N. Portia Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Jonathan Dillard, 45, 4800 block of Jacaranda Heights Drive, Venice. Charges: disorderly intoxication in a public place, petit theft, criminal mischief (property damage). Bond: $360.
• Ellaina Klinger, 38, 100 block of Church Avenue, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Katherine Meachem, 46, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Dawn Hinton, 51, no address provided. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Mark Hornick, 50, 600 block of Dona Way, Nokomis. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: grand larceny, possession of meth, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.
• Karlee Kutscher, 27, 300 block of Browns Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Steven Larson, 43, 3600 block of S. Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charges: In-custody arrest for fraud for use or possession of another person’s ID without consent. Bond: $4,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rudy Butler, 33, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Francisco Vanavides-Noriega, 52, 300 block of Citrus Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Ryan Belden, 31, 1200 block of Gulf Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, driving without a tag, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $3,740.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Willard, 29, 900 Mangrove Road, Venice. Charge: Manatee County violation or probation or parole. Bond: none.
• Andrew Bailey, 28, 2000 block of E. Palm Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
Criminal registration:
• Helena Fultz, 49, 200 block of Myrtle Avenue, Nokomis.
• Bradley Gardner, 44, 100 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis.
• Daniel Kersey, 32, 4500 block of Alligator Avenue, Venice.
• Paula Miller, 59, 2200 block of Woodmere Street, Venice.
• Joshua Robinson, 29, 1000 block of Tuscany Boulevard, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.