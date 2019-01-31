Venice High Principal Eric Jackson issued an email blast to parents of students at 9:32 p.m. Thursday, stating, "Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that a VHS student made a threatening remark indicating he wanted to shoot people at our school. VHS administration quickly investigated and resolved the matter in cooperation with local law enforcement. I want to thank the student who came forward to report her concern. Every day, we make it point to share the message, 'If you see or hear something, say something.' Our school is safe and we look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow."
The Venice Police Department issued its own statement on Facebook after 10 p.m. Thursday", saying the threat was not "legitimate."
"The Venice Police Department is aware of an unfounded threat of school violence for tomorrow at Venice High School," the message read. "All those involved have been contacted and the threat is not legitimate. The high school has initiated a phone call to all VHS parents notifying them of the situation. Thank you to those in the community who brought this information to us. #SeeSomethingSaySomething"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.