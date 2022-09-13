VENICE — Police Chief Charlie Thorpe made a rare appearance during audience participation at Tuesday's City Council meeting to issue a plea on behalf of one of his officers.
Lt. Louis White's 3-year-old daughter Reagan is still recovering from a kidney and renal system ailment that resulted in a 16-day stay at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Treatment included three blood transfusions, according to a city news release.
In support of OneBlood, the primary supplier of blood and blood products to All Children’s Hospital, the department is hosting “Rally for Reagan” Friday, Sept. 16, at headquarters, 1575 E. Venice Ave., Thorpe said.
The blood drive runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The link to schedule an appointment to donate blood is:
Donors get a $20 eGift card, a T-shirt and socks, the news release states.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• Voted to amend the comprehensive plan future land-use map to rezone the property at Knights Trail Road and Gene Green Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Commercial, General and Commercial, Intensive.
• Voted to amend the GCCF planned unit development at Laurel Road and Border Road between Jacaranda Boulevard and I-75 by adding 24.1 acres of open space from the neighboring Milano PUD, and removing the 24.1 acres from the Milano PUD.
• Voted to amend the comprehensive plan future land-use map designation of 1080 Knights Trail Road and 3485 Technology Drive from Industrial to Institutional Professional and change the zoning from Venice Planned Industrial Development to Office, Professional and Institutional.
• Adopted an ordinance modifying wholesale sanitary wastewater monthly charges.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance changing the zoning designation for the property at Knights Trail Road south of Laurel Oaks Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Knights Trail.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance placing the Union Missionary Baptist Church, 404 N. Warfield Ave., on the Local Register of Historical Resources
• Approved a conditional-use petition to allow heights above 42 feet for development of six multi-family buildings at 2600 Rustic Road and 1700 Ranch Road.
• Approved a resolution revising the policy for remote meeting attendance and participation by Council members.
• Approved a lease amendment to allow Venice Pier Group Inc., to expand the existing solar field and increase the number of charging stations at Sharky’s and Fins.
• Directed staff to draft ordinance revisions to prohibit cigarette smoking at public beaches and parks.
• Approved a partner agreement with Venice Heritage Inc. for the completion of the Lord-Higel House renovation.
• Reappointed Eydie Kargas to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.
• Recognized the city’s 45-year membership in the Florida City and County Managers Association.
• Recognized State Rep. James Buchanan for his continuous support and advocacy for the city.
• Presented a five-year service award to Community Resource Officers Supervisor James Davis.
The video and audio recordings of the meeting are available at VeniceGov.com by clicking on the “Meetings” button.
