SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Bradenton man for trafficking in methamphetamine.

The suspect was apparently getting his clients on a dating app.

A detective created an account on a social media dating website known for also selling and buying drugs, according to an arrest report.

Working in an undercover capacity, a detective was contacted by James Anderson, 44, in September for the purpose of narcotics sales, according to a Sheriff’s office news release.

Detectives agreed to meet Anderson on two separate occasions in October and November, when Anderson sold them a combined more than 10 grams of methamphetamine.

On Monday, detectives met Anderson for a third time to execute an arrest warrant. Upon his arrest, Anderson revealed more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, a trafficking amount, in his pocket.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Anderson was charged with a single count of trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way Communications device.

On Tuesday he was being held without bond until he appears before a judge.

