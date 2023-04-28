Sarasota Police

Sarasota Police Department 

 FILE photo

SARASOTA — A Sarasota Military Academy High School educator is facing a felony charge of indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors, Sarasota Police announced late Friday. 

Michele Little, 29, of Sarasota, allegedly conducted the misconduct with a  a 17-year-old student.  


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments