SARASOTA — A Sarasota Military Academy High School educator is facing a felony charge of indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors, Sarasota Police announced late Friday.
Michele Little, 29, of Sarasota, allegedly conducted the misconduct with a a 17-year-old student.
According to the Sarasota Military Academy website, she teaches science.
"Sarasota Police detectives began their investigation after representatives from the school contacted detectives regarding rumors involving the student and Little," Sarasota Police stated in a news release.
Police spoke with her Tuesday and she was placed on administrative leave by the school. Child Protection Center spoke with the alleged victim on Thursday.
"The student said Little made sexual comments ... several times for several weeks," the news release stated.
The student went to Little’s classroom during lunch April 17.
"The student said Little put a sign stating testing/tutoring on the door when (they) entered ...and no one would enter."
The student asked Little what she was doing after school. Little said she was cleaning her room; the student, "in a kidding fashion," asked if they could help if she needed it. She said yes.
"The student returned to the classroom after school, and Little had the door propped open with a pencil so the door wouldn’t lock and (the student) could enter," the news release states. "When the student entered the classroom, Little closed the blinds on the door and the student logged on to a computer in case someone walked in, (they could pretend they were) on a computer working."
The student stated they and Little “made out” for 10-15 minutes before the student left, the news release states.
Sarasota Military Academy sent a statement to faculty, parents and students.
“The High School administration was made aware of an alleged incident that happened between a staff member and student that is being investigated by the Sarasota Police Department," it stated. "We have come to learn that an arrest was made by the Sarasota Police Department, and any updates regarding this case will be released by the SPD.”
Little was arrested Friday and was processed at the Sarasota County Jail. Her first court appearance is Saturday, where bond will be set.
