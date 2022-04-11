Police lights

OSPREY - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in South Sarasota early Monday. 

The wreck involved a motorcycle about 6:44 a.m. Monday at Glen Meadow Drive and Forest Hill Circle, on the outskirts of Sarasota near Osprey in Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club. 

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash, with assistance from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. 

"We are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time," authorities said in a news release early Monday. 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments