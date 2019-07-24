By GREG GILES

News Editor

The Venice Police Department responded around 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, to The Corner Store/Citgo gas station at 610 S. Tamiami Trail on the Island of Venice, after a citizen called to report finding the deceased man at a table in rear of that business.

Police cleared the scene before 5 p.m., but emphasized this is still an active investigation.

On Facebook, VPD posted this Monday evening: “Detectives are trying to gather as much information as is possible in order to provide answers for family. There is no reason to suspect foul play or danger to the community. The decedent’s name is not being release at this time.”

Typically, identification is released following notification of next of kin.

