The Venice Police Department issued a scam alert on its Facebook page.
They’re looking for a man who’s been going to local businesses within the City of Venice soliciting donations on behalf of Venice Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 57.
Here’s the scam alert issued on Facebook: “This is a scam. The man in the photo is not affiliated with the Venice Police Department. Please contact us immediately if you are approached with this scam or can identify this person at 941-486-2444.”
