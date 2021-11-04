SARASOTA — The Sarasota Police Department is looking for at least five suspects that stole around $25,000 worth of fishing equipment.

Between 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 8 a.m. on Oct. 24, five people were seen on camera taking fishing gear from three boats at the 1100 block of John Ringling Boulevard in Sarasota.

Three different victims notified authorities that fishing rods and reels were stolen from their boats the night of Oct. 23.

At least six fishing poles, four spinning reels, and other fishing equipment were stolen. The items approximately cost $25,000.

Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to call the SPD civilian investigator Jeffrey Birdwell at 941-263-6028.

Those with information can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at: 

bit.ly/3k1VW24

