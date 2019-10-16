VENICE — Venice and its police union have reached a new three-year contract that calls for 3.5% annual pay increases. It’s one of four agreements.
The agreement maintains a performance pay system that provides for pay increases based on advanced training hours.
Salaries range from $43,540 for new hires to $67,925 for those with eight years of experience or more.
The rank and file police officers were represented by the Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, Inc., or FOP-O.
The previous agreement between the city and FOP-O ran through Sept. 30.
“The proposed agreement continues the performance based pay plan introduced in 2016 that allows officers to progress through various officer classes, realizing base pay increases contingent upon completion of prescribed numbers of advanced training hours,” said Human Resources Director Alan Bullock in an email to City Manager Ed Lavallee.
The agreement has been ratified by the FOP membership. Venice City Council signed off Oct. 8.
The local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, representing the bulk of city workers, reached a tentative agreement with union officials that will come before City Council for its approval in November. The AFSCME membership ratification vote is Oct. 29.
The tentative agreement is for three years and includes a wage increase of 4% in FY20, 3.5% in FY21, and 3.5% in FY22. It guarantees automatic step increases annually — but there will be no step progression and no merit component.
Inflation rates have been around 2% for the past three years from 2016-18.
