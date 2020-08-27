VENICE — A Venice man was arrested Wednesday on 240 counts of child pornography, according to authorities.

Kagan Wilson, 28, used a phone app to send child pornography, authorities said.

Detectives from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Wilson’s residence in the 1600 block of Quail Lake Drive in Venice.

Wilson

Kagan Wilson

Investigators had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a particular IP address was used to send child pornography through the phone app, Kik, the affidavit states.

During the investigation, detectives recovered 240 images and videos depicting child pornography on electronic devices possessed by Wilson, according to the probable cause affidavit.

“More than one of these videos and images depict children in bondage, children under the age of 5 and children being sexually battered,” the affidavit stated.

Those images leads to enhanced charges, it notes.

Wilson was arrested and taken to the Sarasota County Correction Facility, detectives said.

He remains in custody without bond as the investigation continues.

Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments