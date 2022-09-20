LONGBOAT KEY — If you think politics in Florida has been ugly lately, it probably won't make you feel any better to know that it's not just Florida.
"The environment is pretty negative," characterized by a growing divide and a lack of trust in governmental institutions, Susan McManus said during a recent hybrid in-person/Zoom meeting of the Longboat Key Democratic Club.
Each major party blames the other, using many of the same words while 60% of both agree that the national democracy is in danger of collapse, she said.
And 70% of both think the country is headed in the wrong direction, but for different reasons, she said.
McManus, University of South Florida Distinguished Professor Emerita in political science, said that national politics gets the most attention but "there are big, big stakes in Florida."
Both parties "absolutely have to have" the U.S. Senate seat that Republican Marco Rubio is defending against Democrat Val Demings, she said — the Democrats to retain control and the GOP to take it.
Polls show Rubio is likely to win but that the seat is only "leaning Republican," she said.
The state is also shown as leaning Republican in the governor's race between incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat challenger Charlie Crist, though that contest is seen as less competitive than the Senate race, she said.
Crist, a former GOP governor, recently resigned his House seat to focus on the campaign.
The Republicans have had control of the governorship and state Legislature for 23 years, McManus said.
The party may, thanks to redistricting, be in a position to win the four House seats it needs to take control of the state's congressional delegation, too, she said.
The newly drawn maps are in use for the midterms but may be taken to court afterward, she said, because the federal standards for redistricting are tougher than the state's.
Democrats' success in races down the ballot will depend on how well Demings does, she said.
That includes cabinet races in which the Democrat nominees are, like Demings, Black women: Aramis Ayala, who's running for attorney general against incumbent Ashley Moody, and Naomi Blemur, who's facing former Senate President Wilton Simpson for commissioner of Agriculture.
Black women voters have a high rate of turnout, she said.
Statewide, McManus said, few Florida House races are competitive, but it's possible the Democrats will pick up four or five seats. The GOP had a 78-42 advantage in the 2022 session.
The impact of the state's high rate of inbound migration has yet to be seen, she said. While many Republicans are moving here from blue states, Florida is also becoming more diverse, with multiple ethnic groups growing in some areas.
Projections show the state will no longer be majority white by 2040, she said, and the influence of baby boomers will wane as more younger voters register without an affiliation, turning their backs on both major parties.
They can't be engaged the same way as older voters, she said, because they don't read newspapers or campaign flyers and don't get involved in party activities.
Politicians need to use younger people to reach younger people through social media with messages directed at issues and solutions, she said.
"They want to know how you are going to fix it," she said.
