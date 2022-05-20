VENICE — The South County Tiger Bay Club's School Board forum drew a crowd but fewer than half the candidates Thursday.
Only three of seven candidates appeared, all of whom have been endorsed by the Republican Party of Sarasota County, noted former School Board Member Laura Benson, who moderated the event on behalf of the nonpartisan group.
She said that Dawnyelle Singleton, who's running against incumbent Bridget Ziegler in District 1, had confirmed her attendance but that her campaign manager later canceled it.
Lauren Kurnov, vying with Robyn Marinelli to replace retiring member Shirley Brown in District 4, had also confirmed but pulled out because of a conflict with her sister's 40th birthday party, she said.
And Nora Cietek canceled because she had recently suffered an injury and had a conflicting doctor appointment, according to Benson.
Her opponents are Tim Enos and Gregory Wood, who was also absent but without any explanation. They're running for the seat held by Jane Goodwin, current Board chair, who's also not seeking another term.
The first question was about party involvement in the races, which are nonpartisan.
Ziegler said that the "progressive left" has had a "stranglehold" on the school district and has been a distraction from its mission of educating children.
"I do not want politics in education, which is why we want to elect conservatives," she said to applause.
Marinelli, a former teacher and administrator in the district, said that "nonpartisan is not even in the vocabulary anymore when it comes to politics."
Enos, a former Sheriff's Office deputy and retired chief of the district's police force, agreed that politics shouldn't be a factor because producing the best students the district can "doesn't have anything to do with parties."
Changes he would like to see made if elected include taking school programs out into the community to provide incoming students with a head start; more budget transparency; and compliance with rules laid down by the governor and Legislature.
"I'm a rule-follower," he said.
Marinelli said the board needs to be having more conversations about students because there haven't been many in the past two years.
"The 'three' are about controlling parents," she said.
It was one of a number of references to "the three" — Board members Brown, Goodwin and Tom Edwards, the vice chair — who took the brunt of the criticism for any shortcomings in the district these candidates see.
After November, when Brown and Goodwin are no longer on the board, Marinelli said she envisions four members — including current Member Karen Rose — working together and "one put in the corner," likely referring to Edwards.
She said the board's new policy on public comment will also be changed.
It's "appalling" to silence taxpayers "just because you think somebody is going to say something," she said, referring to an incident at a meeting last month.
"You expect to hear criticisms and accolades," Ziegler said.
All three candidates said they were encouraged by the recent higher level of parental involvement in the schools.
Marinelli said she looked forward to a time when the board has regained the public's trust and board meetings "can be boring again."
They expressed confidence in their ability to work with Superintendent Brennan Asplen once he's allowed to lead the district instead of being a "political pawn," in Ziegler's terms.
"His hands are tied," Marinelli said.
The School Board election is part of the primaries Tuesday, Aug 23.
The winners in districts 1 and 4 will be elected, as will Enos if he gets a majority. If not, he'll face the second-place vote-getter Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.