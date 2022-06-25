Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner is asking Sarasota County voters to consider becoming poll workers for the coming August 23 Primary Election and the November 8 General Election.
The supervisor of elections office recruits and trains several hundred poll workers in advance of each election. These workers are vital to the administration of elections in Sarasota County.
With two countywide elections approaching, Turner is putting out the call for additional poll workers to ensure election day polling places are run efficiently, accurately and fairly.
“We are fortunate to have so many dedicated poll workers who return each year to help manage successful elections,” Turner said. “Still, our need for poll workers is increasing, and I hope more members of our community will step up to serve for the August and November elections.”
Requirements for becoming a poll worker include being a registered (or pre-registered) voter of Sarasota County and being able to attend training and work on election day.
Poll workers are paid a total of $175 to $300 per election, based on position. For the August 23 Primary Election, there is a particular need for inspectors and deputies.
Turner also urges local high school and college students who meet the requirements to become poll workers. In addition to getting paid for their service, students may also receive valuable community service hours for training.
