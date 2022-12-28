Mrs. Santa Claus, aka Linda Wilson, points to the words of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol,” which she read to the children last week Tuesday at Truewood by Merrill senior residence in Venice.
A resident of Truewood Merrill in Venice pets the young miniature pony visiting the senior residency last week, along with Santa Claus and students from Venice-Nokomis Community Preschool.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHETTA COMETTA
The young pony was a hit with Mrs. Claus (aka Linda Wilson), shown here with the pony’s breeder and trainer.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHETTA COMETTA
Above: Children from the Venice Nokomis Community Preschool visited residents of Truewood by Merrill last week for a pre-Christmas program.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHETTA COMETTA
Mrs. Santa Claus, aka Linda Wilson, points to the words of the Charles Dickens classic, “A Christmas Carol,” which she read to the children last week Tuesday at Truewood by Merrill senior residence in Venice.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHETTA COMETTA
Venice-Nokomis preschoolers sing to residents of Truewood by Merrill on Jacaranda Boulevard.
This young miniature pony was a hit with a resident of Truewood by Merrill in Venice last week.
PHOTO BY CHETTA COMETTA
Santa Claus seems to be in the audience with residents of Truewood by Merrilll in Venice who are waiting to hear some Christmas songs by children from the Venice-Nokomis Community Preschool.
PHOTOS PROVIDED BY CHETTA COMETA
Left: How many people have been able to see a miniature pony, let alone pet one?
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.