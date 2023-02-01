Sarasota County Sheriff's Office U.S. 41/Shamrock Drive

Authorities responded Tuesday night to the scene of a pedestrian who was struck and critically injured by a car. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED/SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SOUTH VENICE - A Port Charlotte man driving a sedan along U.S. 41 near Shamrock Drive struck a man crossing the street, according to authorities. 

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old Sarasota resident, was walking across the lanes of traffic of U.S. 41 about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday. He suffered critical injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 


