VENICE — To help with both physical and mental fitness, including PTSD, the Venice Fire Rescue received a portable pickleball set from a pickleball group.

Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens said the pickleball set will serve as a fun way to stay in shape and de-stress during after hours.

"This is a way for them to decompress," said Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens.

The portable pickleball set donated to the Venice Fire Rescue contains a net, paddles, balls and instructions on how to play.


Play For Life Foundation, a nonprofit connected to The Pickleball Club, donated a portable pickleball set to the Venice Fire Rescue.
