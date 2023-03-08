The gray area to the right in this graphic is planned to be a business park at the Venice Municipal Airport. The infrastructure it would require would also benefit the festival grounds to the west but might draw a higher volume of traffic to the island.
VENICE — The creation of a long-planned business park at the Venice Municipal Airport could solve several problems, but might also cause one.
The east 60 acres of the airport along the Intracoastal Waterway is in its layout plan as a future commercial/industrial business park.
It’s expected to play a significant role in the eventual redevelopment of the Seaboard area as a site for the relocation of light industrial businesses, Assistant City Manager James Clinch said at this year’s strategic planning session.
Those businesses don’t depend on foot traffic, he said, and Planning and Zoning Director Roger Clark noted that they would be closer to their customers by relocating to the airport than if they moved to a more-remote site.
There’s already a large natural buffer in place, Clark said, and there’s no housing in the vicinity.
Developing the park will require upgrading the utilities and the road, Clinch said, which will also benefit organizations using the adjacent festival grounds.
“Access is probably one of the most challenging components of this area,” he said.
The festival grounds, which host several well-attended events every year, only exist due to the “good graces” of the Federal Aviation Administration, City Manager Ed Lavallee said.
The FAA declared the airport property to be surplus after World War II and gave it to the city, but it retains oversight, including approval of leases.
The plan would be to lease space to the businesses in the park, Airport Director Mark Cervasio said.
Under FAA rules, non-aviation uses of airport property are supposed to pay market value for it, but the city gets little revenue from the festival grounds, Lavallee said.
Having a business park nearby might give the city some leverage with the FAA if there’s an issue with the festival grounds, he said.
The problem it might create is traffic, from rerouting vehicles associated with relocated businesses onto the island, whose transportation network wasn’t designed for it.
“Our island is only so big,” Mayor Nick Pachota said at the planning session.
At last week’s Council transportation workshop, he got his colleagues to agree to the preparation of a comprehensive transportation plan that would include the projected impact of the business park.
He said he couldn’t support going forward with the park if it would “devastate the island.”
City Engineer Kathleen Weeden was given the OK to put the plan in her Fiscal Year 2024 budget.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.