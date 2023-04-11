VENICE — A potential strike of touring professional actors nationwide should have no effect on local community theaters.
But Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota could be impacted.
Venice Theatre, the Players in Sarasota, Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood or the Charlotte Players in Port Charlotte — as well as area professional theaters such as Florida Studio Theatre and the Asolo Repertory Company — should not be impacted by the potential strike.
Van Wezel, however, does have a touring company performing "Mean Girls," which is scheduled through April 16. Actors and stage manager members of Actors Equity, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the U.S., has announced they will distribute leaflets outside the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Tuesday, April 11.
The union is pushing for its members to be paid more, especially per diems for housing and food.
Officials with Van Wezel said they are hopeful the issue will come to an amicable resolution.
"We understand that the Broadway League and Actors Equity have been negotiating terms for a new agreement for actors involved in League/Equity touring productions," said Muffy Lavens, public relations director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. "Additional bargaining dates are scheduled, and we are hopeful that a deal can be reached between the parties."
A statement issued by Actors Equity Tuesday morning specifically referenced "the actors and stage managers who work under the national touring contract for Broadway shows," saying that more than 95 percent have "now authorized the union to call a strike."
In addition to distributing leaflets at Van Wezel, the union will have members "walking sidewalks and engaging theatergoers at venues in Durham, N.C. and Richmond, Va. today where performances of 'Beetlejuice' and 'Hamilton' are on tour."
Both Asolo Repertory and Florida Studio employ members of Actors Equity but rarely if ever would host a touring Broadway show with an all-Equity cast.
