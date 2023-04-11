Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota is expected to be the scene of members of Actors Equity handing out leaflets prior to a potential strike nationwide.

VENICE — A potential strike of touring professional actors nationwide should have no effect on local community theaters.

But Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall in Sarasota could be impacted.


   
