I was eating at a Venice restaurant a few weeks ago when I began to notice there were hardly any wait staff and that I had been sitting there for 20 minutes — just to get somebody to take my order.
When a staff member finally came up to me, I said, “Hey, what’s going on? Where is everybody?” She leaned in and said, “We can’t hire anybody. Nobody wants to work. If you know of somebody, send them our way.”
Ever since COVID-19 arrived, we’ve seen this lack of a workforce locally. It was obvious at restaurants, which didn’t have enough staff for lunch, or for dinner.
But we’ve seen it everywhere, with businesses having shorter hours or us simply waiting in longer lines.
And now it has affected us here at the Venice Gondolier.
Because we cannot hire carriers to deliver the Venice Gondolier to your door, instead we are going to use the U.S. Postal Service.
Your newspaper will be delivered to your mailbox on Wednesdays and Saturdays by the same people who bring you the mail.
I know this is not exactly great news, but let me explain why we have to do this.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and ever since then, we have had challenges hiring people to deliver the newspaper.
The job requires someone to get to our pressroom around 2 a.m. to put inserts into papers, rolling them and put them in plastic bags for delivery.
They start delivering in the wee hours of the morning and usually aren’t done until 7 a.m. or later. Who do you know who wants to work two nights a week from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.?
These spots used to be easy to fill. That’s just not the case any more. So we were left with a big question: How do we get the Venice Gondolier to your door if we can’t hire the people to do that?
And the answer is the Post Office.
The problem we are having with hiring carriers is not limited to us. Community newspapers across the country are switching to the mail because carriers can’t be found.
Again, I know this is not the best news. People like getting their newspaper early in the day so they can read it with their morning coffee or with breakfast.
But in this post COVID-19 world we have to adjust to the new labor force reality. And using the Post Office ensures that you definitely get your paper on the days it’s supposed to be delivered.
Some of our routes have already been switched to mail. By mid-February, all of our regular routes will be switched.
If you need to know the latest news from the Venice Gondolier, please make sure to check out our website, which we pretty much update all day long as we write our stories and take our photos. Our website is VeniceGondolier.com.
And if you want to get our morning newsletter or our breaking news emails, you can sign up at YourSun.com/newsletters.
As your friendly neighborhood newspaper editor, I want you to know that I understand the frustration some of you are feeling as you read this. I feel it, too. I suspect I’m going to get a lot of calls and emails.
But we’re still the No. 1 community newspaper in Florida. And for being a twice-a-week paper, we’re one of the largest in the state. Plus, our website gets roughly 1.9 million page views a month.
We’re strong and vibrant.
Most important, we’re still aiming to be a reflection of the community. We’re still the first rough draft of history — local history.
