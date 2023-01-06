Ronald Dupont Jr.

Ronald Dupont Jr.

I was eating at a Venice restaurant a few weeks ago when I began to notice there were hardly any wait staff and that I had been sitting there for 20 minutes — just to get somebody to take my order.

When a staff member finally came up to me, I said, “Hey, what’s going on? Where is everybody?” She leaned in and said, “We can’t hire anybody. Nobody wants to work. If you know of somebody, send them our way.”


Ronald Dupont Jr. is the editor of the Venice Gondolier and can be reached at rdupont@VeniceGondolier.com.

