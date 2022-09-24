VENICE — The major item on Tuesday’s City Council agenda probably is coming off the agenda.
The Council was scheduled to hear an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a site-and-development plan for three pickleball courts in Venice Golf & River Club using part of the River Club parking lot.
The Venetian Community Development District had originally proposed a different location but the Commission rejected it. A revised plan for a different location was approved, over the objections of residents who believe the courts would affect their quality of life and property values.
Harvey Feltquate filed an appeal to the Council. He got a continuance of a previous hearing based on a lack of time to prepare and the absence of potential witnesses.
Both sides are asking that the hearing on Tuesday’s agenda be delayed because Feltquate has also challenged the issuance of a Southwest Florida Water Management District permit for the project. An administrative hearing in that case is scheduled for next month.
One other item on the Council agenda will go on, but not in the public eye.
Kelly Fernandez has requested a “shade” — private — meeting with the Council members, city manager and outside counsel to discuss developer Pat Neal’s recently filed lawsuit against the city.
Neal alleges he’s owed a refund of almost $1.5 million in building permit fees his companies were overcharged.
Florida law allows private governmental meetings to discuss litigation. The shade meeting is scheduled for noon.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• Vote on a zoning map amendment rezoning the property at Knights Trail Road south of Laurel Oaks Road from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to Venice Knights Trail.
• Vote on an ordinance placing 404 N. Warfield Ave. on the Local Register of Historical Resources.
• Vote on a resolution setting the city municipal election on Nov. 8.
• Hear a presentation on liability insurance renewal.
• Hear an update on the city’s noise ordinance.
• Vote on a resolution amending the guidelines for city commissions, boards and committees.
• Vote on applying for funding with Southwest Florida Water Management District for continuation of the aquifer storage and recovery well project and the toilet replacement project.
• Vote on approve accounts receivable from the Utilities system and EMS.
• Consider appoint Bob Daniels to the Environmental Advisory Board and Peter Boers to the Venice Housing Authority, and reappointing Jim Kraut to the VHA and Barbara Fraser to the Fire Pension Board.
• Recognize Police Officer Ruth Terry on her retirement.
• Proclaim the month of October 2022 as Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave. The complete agenda is available at VeniceGov.com by clicking on the “Meetings” button.
