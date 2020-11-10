VENICE — Preliminary data in the third phase of its clinical trial show that a COVID-19 candidate vaccine may be more than 90% effective.
That’s a higher rate of protection than anyone was expecting, said Dr. Manuel Gordillo, medical director of Sarasota Memorial Hospital Infection Prevention and Control.
Back in March, Gordillo diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in the state.
“I’m elated,” he said in an update on COVID-19 posted to YouTube Tuesday.
The vaccine, developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech, also has no serious safety issues so far, according to a joint news release put out on Monday. It’s being tested in a trial involving more than 43,000 people, with the ones receiving the vaccine getting two shots three weeks apart.
The 90% immunity mark is reached a week after the second dose, the release states. It reflects that at the 94-person review benchmark of people who became infected with the coronavirus in the trial, about nine of them had been vaccinated and the rest not.
The data, compiled by an independent data monitoring committee, have yet to be published or peer reviewed. Gordillo called them “preliminary but solid.”
The companies plan to apply for emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration as soon as next week.
“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Pfizer Chair and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said in the release. “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”
The companies said they expect to be able to produce up to 50 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year and another 1.3 billion doses next year.
As it becomes available, Gordillo said, the next challenge will be to overcome vaccine “hesitancy and opposition.”
The announcement of the vaccine came the same day that President-elect Joe Biden announced the formation of his COVID-19 transition advisory team.
Co-chairs are Dr. Vivek Murthy, was was the U.S. inspector general under President Barack Obama until he was replaced by President Trump; David Kessler, a former FDA commissioner who’s both a medical doctor and an attorney; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a medical school professor at Yale.
Infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths due to the pandemic are all rising, Biden said, which makes it time for “bold action.”
His plan upon taking office, he said at a news conference Monday, includes increasing rapid testing and contact tracing; providing help for businesses; ramping up the production of personal protective equipment; and arranging the equitable distribution of free vaccinations.
”I will spare no effort to turn this pandemic around once we’re sworn in Jan. 20,” he said.
The vaccine is expected to be given to medical personnel and high-risk individuals first, with it becoming available to the general public sometime next year.
Until then, Gordillo said, the best weapons against infection, whether with the coronavirus or the seasonal flu, remain wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand-washing.
“Every time we talk about this we end up saying the same thing,” he said.
Their vaccine is not part of Operation Warp Speed, the program under which the federal government has entered into partnerships with several vaccine manufacturers.
