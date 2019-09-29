VENICE — Venice Musicale will open its 2019-2020 concert season with a ‘“Potpourri” of music to delight the soul at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, Community Room, 300 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are always welcome to support Venice Musicale’s scholarship program.
The program will feature a variety of piano and vocal music performed by duo-pianists Betty Badawi and Sybil Broh; piano soloist Mary Egbertson; vocalist Joel Reznik with pianist Jan Antholz accompanying; and a vocal ensemble from the Venetian Harmony Chorus. Singer-pianist Dee Schneider will lead the audience in a sing along to round out the program.
Venice Musicale board president Mary Egbertson is a pianist, performing as soloist, accompanist, and member of the Suncoast Duo Pianists, she also sings with Venice Musicale’s Encore Chorus and the Venice Chorale.
Egbertson taught music in public schools, ran a private piano studio, served as a church choir and worship director, and performed as an accompanist and piano soloist up north for more than 35 years. She now spends six months of the year in Venice.
For more information about Venice Musicale, the concert season, and the scholarship program, email info@venicemusicale.org or visit venicemusicale.org.
