VENICE — In Venice, Peeps are more than marshmallow bunnies and chicks.
The Venice Pottery Peeps is a group of Venice-area potters — potters who care about their community and, specifically, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, want to help with repair funding after extensive damage to Venice Theatre by Ian last Sept 28.
Initial estimates of the damage to the theater's main building and especially to its mainstage area, which was destroyed by Ian were close to $6 million, with about $3.5 million covered by insurance.
Damages to the William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage alone were in excess of $1 million. But that total did not cover damages to offices and equipment on the second floor, costume shop, sewing room, dressing rooms and more on the first floor.
None of this went unnoticed by the Peeps, a group of talented potters, in a city that appreciates all the arts.
Two weeks ago, on the front patio of the Snyder and Reilly law office on Venice Avenue, the 13 potters held a one-day pottery sale from which they have donated 20 percent of the proceeds — $480 — to Venice Theatre to help with repairs.
Ellen Bern happily delivered the $480 check to Eric Watters at the theatre.
"Special thanks goes to the Snyder and Reilly Law firm for hosting our event," Bern said.
The participating Pottery Peeps are Julie Baxter, Ellen Bern, Mary Bersey, Margo Bradley, Janet Gerardi, Kristen Grannell, Bo Jalbert, Anne Kenney, Alma Madanick, Lorna Palazzi, Jeanie Palmer, Malka Reilley and Connie Tavanis.
To donate to Venice Theatre, mail checks to Venice Theatre, 140 W. Tampa Ave., Venice FL 34285 or visit:
