The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a 25-year-old Sarasota man with impersonating a police officer after he attempted to cite a citizen on false traffic charges.
The incident occurred Monday at approximately 4 p.m., in a parking lot on Cattlemen Road in Sarasota.
According to the victim, the suspect approached her while wearing a law enforcement-type uniform and started writing her a ticket for a parking violation. The victim, who was with her two small children, challenged the suspect and questioned which agency he worked for, speaking loudly to draw attention to the situation.
He left the area but soon approached her again, while in his vehicle, and engaged in another argument. When she threatened to dial 911, he fled the scene, nearly striking another car.
At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a full law enforcement uniform and carrying a baton on his belt.
Detectives identified the suspect as Charles Ross, who has prior arrests in Sarasota County for crimes against a person, resisting an officer without violence, culpable negligence, obstruction, battery, resisting a merchant, trespass, disorderly conduct and grand theft of a stop sign.
He regularly records and posts content to social media involving “pranks” on citizens and public officials.
“It’s one thing to make a scene in an attempt to become famous on YouTube but it’s another to put people on edge by pretending to be an officer of the law,” Sheriff Tom Knight said in a statement.
Ross was released from jail Wednesday on $10,000 bond.
If approached by someone who seems suspicious and claims to be an officer or deputy, people should dial 911 immediately. By dialing 911 in Sarasota County, a call taker will be able to provide verification for the caller.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dylan Moeller, 30, 700 block of Morningside Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, moving traffic violation, knowingly driving while license suspended, two counts of possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.
Kourtnie Glater, 32, 100 block of West Perry Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Amanda Byers, 42, 3600 block of Nemo Avenue, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court, driving while license suspended (second conviction). Bond: $5,000.
Kyle Koch, 28, 100 block of Ravinia Circle, Venice. Charge: larceny theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Janine Shockley, 27, 4600 block of South Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation (possession of a controlled substance without a prescription), marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, drug equipment possession or use. Bond: none.
Brian Sink, 35, 4200 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession or use, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Courtney Speakman, 22, 1100 block of Jonah Drive, North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle, marijuana possession more than 20 grams, drug equipment possession or use. Bond; $1,240.
— Compiled by Greg Giles and Tom Harmening
